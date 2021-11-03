Story and photos provided by Naval Academy Preparatory School staff

The Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS ) football team on Saturday ended their home schedule with a dominating 47 to 6 win over Bridgton Academy.

This was the first time all season where the NAPS football team put together a full 60 minutes of sound football. The NAPS offense was led by spectacular offense line play, they accumulated 502 total yards of offense and 291 on the ground. The offensive line has continued to improve all season long and has bought into the culture of dominating the trenches. The offense scored 7 total touchdowns on the day, 5 coming on the ground. The NAPS defense hasn’t given up more than 13 points in a game this season and their outstanding play continued on Saturday.







The NAPS defense caused 3 turnovers, 4 sacks and only allowed 6 points. The defense was led by Landon Robinson who led the team with 8 total tackles and 2 sacks. The defense has been running to the football and making plays all season long. The defense has faced adversity this season and continued to step up and stop opposing offenses. They have really bought into the EAT ( Effort, Attitude, and Toughness) mantra and have established a winning mindset.

The NAPS football team will end their season on November 12 against the Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, NY. This game will feature great leadership, effort, and football on both sides.