Voters in Portsmouth, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Senate District 3 participated in a special election today!

In Portsmouth, it was a special referendum where voters were asked to approve or reject two questions;

Question 1 – SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND RENOVATION PROJECTS BONDS AND/OR NOTES NOT TO EXCEED $21,439,299

“Shall an act, passed at the 2020 session of the General Assembly, entitled “An Act Authorizing the Town of Portsmouth to issue not to exceed $65,900,000 general obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance the construction, additions, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout the Town, subject to approval of State Housing Aid at a reimbursement rate or State Share Ratio of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for State Aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the School Building Authority Capital Fund” be approved? If approved, the Town shall borrow an amount not to exceed $21,439,299 for the above school projects, subject to the approval of State Housing Aid at a reimbursement rate or State Share Ratio of not less than 35% of eligible expenditures”.

Approve or Reject

Question 2 – APPROVAL OF PROPERTY TRANSFER PURSUANT TO SECTION 912 OF THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN CHARTER

“Shall a transfer of a property interest in the so-called Anne Hutchinson School property at 110 Bristol Ferry Road, for the purposes of developing elderly affordable housing, a new Senior Center facility, and the possible redevelopment of the original Anne Hutchinson School building, be approved”?

Approve or Reject