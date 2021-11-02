Aquidneck Island is welcoming a new catering company, inspired by coastal cities around the world.

Island Time Catering Company is a new catering company based on Aquidneck Island and is a spin-off of the island staple – Flat Waves Food Shack, located on Aquidneck Ave. Flat Waves has catered for nearly 10 years and just recently launched its new independent catering company to better serve the needs of Newport, and greater Southern New England.

Owner Will Burgess explains: “Island Time Catering Co. is a fresh look at our catering division with expanded service offerings and fresh menus inspired by coastal towns and communities around the world including Tacos Bars, BBQ Buffets, and Boxed Meals for any occasion.”

Borges says that his professional sales team members at Island Time Catering are prepared to provide a smooth experience in planning and hosting your event. “Our mission remains the same as it has been since 2010 in our restaurant” Burgess reminds us, “to bring value, hospitality, and a positive influence to the lives of all of the people who come in contact with our Company. We look forward to serving our new clients and loyal guests through this new venture and will continue to pursue delivering on our core values of Service, Personal Excellence, Continuous Improvement, and Quality.”

The new menus of Island Time Catering Co. are available online for browsing and pre-ordering! Visit the Island Time Catering website to check it all out.