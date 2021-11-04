Celebrate Stowe’s local flavors and support local restaurants and businesses during Dine Stowe, happening November 7 – 13, 2021.
According to Go Stowe, Dine Stowe is a chance to show your support for Stowe’s restaurants and food retailers. With many restaurants and Vermont specialty food businesses offering specials and promotions, it’s a great time to check out new spots in town and visit your favorite establishment.
Rediscover some of the best dining options—from brewpubs and cafes to wine shops and more. Make reservations or call ahead to save your spot in Stowe
Read more from Go Stowe – 3 ways to celebrate Dine Stowe while supporting local.
To learn more about Dine Stowe, visit gostowe.com/dinestowevt21.
