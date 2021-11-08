Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers rode into town Sunday night November 7th for a high-energy rock show before a sold-out house at the Greenwich Odeum. Dylan and the band were certainly pumped for the show, which saw the crowd on their feet singing along all night long.

The band tore through classics including “6th Avenue Heartache,” “One Headlight,” and closing encore “The Difference.” They also shined on the popular Tom Petty cover “The Waiting,” among others.

The Odeum is back in full swing (with, like most large venues, a vax and mask mandate), and has concerts scheduled from John Waite, David Bromberg and Forever Young over the next couple of weeks. Click here for the full schedule.

What’s Up Newp’s Rick Farrell was at the show and shares some great pics below.

Note – We’re currently having a technical issue with the photo gallery below appearing in some mobile browsers. If you can’t see the below gallery on your phone, please visit this story on your desktop.