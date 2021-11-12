English musician John Waite brought his long-awaited acoustic show to the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, November 11th, before a half-capacity crowd of dedicated fans.

Waite sang his originals including the top-selling 1984 hit “Missing You” as well as a few covers including the Dylan/Hendrix classic “All Along the Watchtower.” He also threw in a few songs from his first group, The Babys, including “Head First” and “Back on my Feet Again.”

What’s Up Newp’s Rick Farrell was at the show and shares some photos below.

