Question: Who had the best time of all on a cool Monday night in early November?
Answer: A few thousand lucky concert-goers at Mohegan Sun Arena, there for the first of two sold-out concerts with the Dave Matthews Band. The long-awaited show, originally scheduled for June 8th, was a triumphant success – the band has hot and fans were thrilled!
The brief residency continues Tuesday at Mohegan Sun – we hope you have already secured tickets – the show is officially sold out.
Concert Photographer Rick Farrell shares are few pics of the evening in the gallery below. Scroll down for the complete setlist.
Check out the official setlist below:
1. The Best of What’s Around
2. So Right
3. Where Are You Going
4. Can’t Stop
5. Funny The Way It Is
6. Dive In
7. When The World Ends
8. Lying In the Hands of God
9. She
10. Crush
11. Proudest Monkey
12. Satellite
13. Jimi Thing
14. (I Want To Take You Higher)
15. Madman’s Eyes
16. Grey Street
17. Everyday
18. Stay (Wasting Time)
——– ENCORE ——–
19. Some Devil *
20. Warehouse
