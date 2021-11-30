In the early hours of Tuesday, November 30, Newport Fire Department responded to the intersection of Americas Cup Avenue and Thames Street for a motor vehicle collision.
According to Newport Firefighters IAFF Local 1080, the single-car accident involved a car colliding with a street sign and a tree.
The occupant was transported to the hospital for treatment.
No other information was available at this time.
Ryan Belmore
