Lila Delman Compass today announced the significant sale of 1738 Corn Neck Road on Block Island for $4,800,000.

Rosemary Tobin, Sales Manager of Lila Delman Compass’ Block Island office represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale on Block Island since August of 2020 when Tobin facilitated the highest ever recorded sale on the island, 1033 Corn Neck Road, for $6,500,000. *

“A property with two separate dwellings appointed as beautifully as ‘Courageous’ & ‘Defiant’ is rare to come by. Offering private access to one of the most beautiful beaches in Rhode Island was a very big draw for buyers,” commented Rosemary Tobin. “Block Island is experiencing an extremely active market with low inventory and high demand to live the Island life, I predict continued momentum for the year ahead.”

‘Courageous’ and ‘Defiant’, located just off Corn Neck Road, offer impressive views of town & the Atlantic Ocean. With private access to Block Island’s most celebrated beaches, these two homes set on over 2 acres provide ample space for family and guests. Upon walking through the door of ‘Courageous’, the main house, you’re greeted by an open, bright, and spacious floor plan including an impressive wall of windows that offers spectacular ocean views. With over 5,000 sq ft of living space, this five-bedroom home offers every amenity. A gourmet kitchen for the chef in the family, multiple spacious living areas, central air conditioning, three full baths, and a full-length Brazilian IPE deck providing the finest in beachside living. The cottage, ‘Defiant’, is a four-bedroom, two bath retreat that complements the main house. This home is the quintessential Block Island house by the beach, exuding a seaside ambiance like no other. Enjoy walking from your own private steps to one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Lila Delman Compass says that it ranks as the number one firm on Block Island with over $45,000,000 in sales volume year-to-date. Additionally, the firm leads Washington County as a whole with over $360,000,000 in total sales volume, according to data maintained by the statewide Rhode Island, MLS. Lila Delman Compass is also pleased to recognize Rosemary Tobin as the top producing agent on Block Island. Tobin has sold over $29,500,000 so far this year, more than double any other agent on the island. *

*Highest sale representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 1993 – November 11, 2021. * Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice outside the realm of real estate brokerage.



