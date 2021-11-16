National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and Grammy nominee Kenny Barron will be appearing at” Stage Door Live” on Thursday, November 18th at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford. Tickets are available for the show here.
Barron will also be performing at “Celebrating George Wein,” a special concert in honor of the late Newport Jazz Festival producer on Saturday November 20th at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ. He’ll be appearing alongside Newport Jazz artists including Anat Cohen, Christian McBride, Johnathan Blake, Randy Brecker, and Lew Tabackin. Details here.
Barron began his career on piano in the early 1960’s at age 19 playing with drummer Philly Joe Jones. He later toured with Dizzy Gillespie, Freddie Hubbard and Stan Getz. Barron has released over 50 albums of his own and appeared on hundreds more.
Barron has earned eleven GRAMMY
Barron was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater SUNY Empire State in 2013 and from Berklee College of Music in 2011. In 2009 he was inducted into the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and received the Living Legacy Award from Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation. He was named Best Pianist in 2017 by the Jazz Journalists Association a record seven times.
