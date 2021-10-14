Roots musician Jake Blount and his band will be playing the Common Fence Point Hall this Saturday, October 16th and we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show. Just e-mail mrabrams@aol.com by Noon on Friday and we’ll pick a winner from the entries received by the end of the day Friday. (Please put “Blount tickets” in the subject line.)

To purchase tickets for the show, go to the Common Fence Music website here. Music begins at 8PM at Common Fence Music, 933 Anthony Rd, Portsmouth, RI.

More about Jake Blount

Jake Blount, a disciple of Rhiannon Giddens, is an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar based in Providence, RI. He is half of the internationally touring duo Tui, a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize, and a board member of Bluegrass Pride.

He is a two-time winner and many-time finalist of the Appalachian String Band Music Festival (better known as Clifftop). Although he is proficient in multiple performance styles, he specializes in the music of Black and indigenous communities in the southeastern United States, and in the regional style of Ithaca, New York.

He foregrounds the experiences of queer people and people of color in his work. He has studied with modern masters of old-time music, including Bruce Molsky, Judy Hyman (of the Horse Flies), and Rhiannon Giddens and Hubby Jenkins (of the GRAMMY-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops).