One of the most talked-about young bands in Nashville is headed to Askew in Providence Thursday, October 21. Led by guitarist/vocalist Nikki Barber, The Minks formed in 2015 around the idea that “if you don’t create, you’ll combust.”

They’ve since done a really fine job of creating. Influenced by legends as diverse as Patti Smith, Hank Williams, and Lou Reed, the band blends traditional sounds with modern vibes. Self-labelled a “psychedelic-bloos” band, they incorporate elements of garage rock, country, and roots into the mix – not quite outlaw country, but not straight-ahead rock and roll either. The result is a kick-ass mix that should appeal to a wide range of listeners.

In addition to Barber, the band includes bassist Justin Pellecchia and drummer Dylan Sevey, a South Kingston native who made the move to Nashville a few years ago. The Providence show will be a homecoming of sorts for the busy drummer, who plays in several touring bands.

Expect a great evening of music at Askew Thursday with locals Ravi Shavi and Beauquet opening. For more information and tickets to the show, click here. For more on The Minks, click here.