UNCASVILLE, CT (October 18, 2021) – As The Beach Boys mark more than a half-century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world. The Beach Boys will pull into town to perform on Friday, December 31st at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

Tickets are $44 & $34 and go on sale Friday, October 22nd at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, October 23rd, subject to availability.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI’s 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Mohegan Sun Arena is now ranked consistently among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar and VenuesNow. Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently ranked among the top three “Arenas in the World for its Size” and top 15 in the “World for All Size Venues.” The award–winning venue is the “#1 Casino Venue in the World,” “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” and a seven–time national award–winner for “Arena of the Year.” For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week’s schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.