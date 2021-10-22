Another busy fall weekend in local music awaits with national stars and local legends appearing. Get out there and support live music!

Friday: See why the ’70s rocked best! The Linda Rondstadt Experience rolls into The Met in Pawtucket with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh. Details here.

Friday: A pair of leading singer-songwriters drop by the Columbus Theatre in Providence for an intimate show Friday. Indie singer Christopher Paul Stelling will open for folk veteran Martin Sexton beginning around 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: RI native Sarah Potenza returns home after her recent appearance on ABC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.” She’s bringing fellow singer and good friend Katie Kaden along for the show at The Met. Details here.

Saturday: The Ultimate Queen Celebration with Marc Martel will certainly rock you at PPAC this weekend. The band plays all the hits including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,” and “Somebody to Love.” Details here.

Saturday: Steve Smith and the Nakeds are back on the beat and appearing at the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown Saturday night starting around 8:30PM. Details here.

Thursday: The one and only Elvis Costello returns to PPAC with his longtime band The Attractions on the “Hello Again” tour. Tickets are still available here.