There’s a lot of variety on the music scene this weekend, with some up-and-coming talent, as well as some old favorites. Here are a few not-to-be-missed shows!

Friday: RI’s own James Montgomery Blues Band will jam on into the night when they play Chan’s in Woonsocket Friday at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Chicago-based indie band Whitney plays the Columbus Theatre in Providence Saturday in a long-awaited show. Renee Reed opens around 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: 2021 Newport Folk Festival roots artist S.G. Goodman is playing the Casino Theatre in Newport Saturday in a show sponsored by Common Fence Music. Lauren King opens at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Multi-talented violin sensation Big Lux, who blends jazz, bluegrass and hip-hop, returns to the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly for a full band show. Music begins around 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Folk trio Low Lilly will return to the Stone Soup Coffeehouse in Providence beginning at 7PM. The longest-running coffeehouse in the state, Stone Soup now presents shows at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting Street, on the East Side of Providence. Details here.

Saturday: Guitar great Ronnie Earl returns to Chan’s Saturday at 8PM along with his band the All-Stars to celebrate the release of his latest album Rise Up. Details here.

Sunday: Get in the pre-Halloween spirit Sunday with Dan Lily and the Keepers who will be playing the East Providence Yacht Club at 2PM. Details here.