There’s a lot of variety on the music scene this weekend, with some up-and-coming talent, as well as some old favorites. Here are a few not-to-be-missed shows!

Friday: RI’s own James Montgomery Blues Band will jam on into the night when they play Chan’s in Woonsocket Friday at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Chicago-based indie band Whitney plays the Columbus Theatre in Providence Saturday in a long-awaited show. Renee Reed opens around 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: 2021 Newport Folk Festival roots artist S.G. Goodman is playing the Casino Theatre in Newport Saturday in a show sponsored by Common Fence Music. Lauren King opens at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Multi-talented violin sensation Big Lux, who blends jazz, bluegrass and hip-hop, returns to the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly for a full band show. Music begins around 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Folk trio Low Lilly will return to the Stone Soup Coffeehouse in Providence beginning at 7PM. The longest-running coffeehouse in the state, Stone Soup now presents shows at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting Street, on the East Side of Providence. Details here.

Saturday: Guitar great Ronnie Earl returns to Chan’s Saturday at 8PM along with his band the All-Stars to celebrate the release of his latest album Rise Up. Details here.

Sunday: Get in the pre-Halloween spirit Sunday with Dan Lily and the Keepers who will be playing the East Providence Yacht Club at 2PM. Details here.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.