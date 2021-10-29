The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today announced that the transition to all-electronic tolling on the Claiborne Newport Pell Bridge is now complete.

The last cash toll was taken at 11 pm on October 28, 2021.

“Despite the bad weather earlier this week, our crews were able to complete the transition and traffic is moving smoothly,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority in a statement. “We continue to ask motorists to be extra careful as they go through the toll plaza area.”

Tolls collected through RITBA-issued E-ZPass transponders will continue to be charged at the published discounted rates. If a vehicle is not equipped with a valid transponder, the owner will receive a toll invoice in the mail for $2.00 per axle (i.e. $4.00 for a passenger vehicle) through November 30, 2021.

Effective December 1, 2021, owners of those vehicles not utilizing a valid E-ZPass transponder will receive an invoice in the mail for $3.00 per axle (i.e. $6.00 for a passenger vehicle).

To register for an E-ZPass visit www.ezpassritba.com

