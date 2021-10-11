Myrna Elizabeth (D’Amario) Enwright, 88, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 5, 2021 at Newport Hospital. Myrna was born in Providence, RI to James and Irene (Meagher) D’Amario. She was the wife of the late William T. Enwright.



Myrna was about as close to qualifying as a born and bred Newporter as it is possible to be, having moved from Providence with her family at the age of seven to the newly-built Park Holm development in Newport. She graduated in 1950 from Rogers High School, the same year that her father built the family house on Aborn Street where Myrna lived happily to the end.



Myrna spent nearly her entire working career at Raytheon, latterly in the Submarine Signal Division, before retiring and becoming a dedicated volunteer at Newport’s annual Festa Italiana. Myrna was a pet lover, and her family remembers with great affection the series of memorable dogs and cats with whom she shared her home. They also remember Myrna as a swift completer of any crossword puzzle that passed by, and as the master chef of countless summer backyard lobster boils and Thanksgiving dinners.



Her nieces and nephews, and their children, remember Myrna as the ideal aunt. She was simply so much fun to be with. Myrna showered love and attention on her young (and now not so young) family members. She was the “cool aunt” who lived in a groovy third floor apartment in Crossways with a killer view of the beaches, and who bought a Ford Mustang shortly after the car was introduced in the mid-sixties. She was the “bronzed aunt” who would maintain the same seating spot at Second Beach for year after year, and who happily allowed her young relatives’ pails, shovels, snorkeling equipment and boogie boards to winter in her garage on Aborn Street. She was the “practical aunt” who helped some of us get summer jobs. She was the “thoughtful aunt” who, along with husband Bill, would drive up to Portsmouth to rescue her oldest nephew, homesick at boarding school, for a day out in Newport. She was the “strong aunt” who, despite losing her husband at a tragically young age, kept calm and carried on. And for the children of her nieces and nephews, Myrna was a Grandaunt in every way.



Myrna is survived by her six nieces and nephews, Peter D’Amario of London, England, Julia D’Amario of Eagleville, CA, Elizabeth Price of Wayland, MA, Thomas D’Amario of Melrose, MA, Nina D’Amario of Brooklyn, NY, and Alexandra D’Amario of Kentfield, CA, and by their children.



Myrna is preceded in death by husband, William T. Enwright, who passed away in 1978, and also by her brothers Anthony V. D’Amario and Edmund T. D’Amario. Myrna was much loved by, and devoted to, these three gentlemen.

Myrna’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Myrna’s name to the Potter League for Animals (www.potterleague.org)



Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 17th from 4-6PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, October 18th at 10AM at Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial to follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, RI.