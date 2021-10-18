Marjorie S. Stinton, 98, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 16, 2021, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Andrew E. Stinton, Sr.

Marjorie was born in Fall River, MA, to the late Thomas and Isabelle Sandham. She served her country during WWII, based in Washington DC as a Navy WAVE. Lifelong friendships were formed during her service.

Marjorie attended the Sacred Heart Academy in Fall River, MA, and was a graduate of Bryant College, earning an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science. She was employed by the Portsmouth Public Library and Portsmouth School Guidance Department. She enjoyed summer months sailing aboard Andmar to Martha’s Vineyard with her husband. Marjorie was a sports enthusiast, she was a fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics, and loved watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s sports events. Marjorie was noted for being a fabulous baker of pies, breads, muffins, and cookies.

Later in life Marjorie spent the winter months at Cocoa Beach, FL, forming new friendships and riding her three-wheeler bike around town. Marjorie enjoyed many trips to Europe, and never refused an invitation for lunch or dinner.

Marjorie is survived by her sons, Andrew Stinton, Jr. (Deborah) and Michael Stinton (Tina), her daughter, Patricia Plumb (Ralph), five grandchildren, Stephen (Colby), Lora (Chris), Nicole (Ben), Matthew (Jennie Kay), Ralph III (Lauren), nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Andrew E. Stinton, Sr., and her brother, Thomas Sandham, Jr.

Marjorie’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Village House Nursing Home for the love and care given to their mother and family.

Services for Marjorie will be private. Burial will take place in Newport Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village House Nursing Home Activity Fund, 70 Harrison, Newport, RI 02840.