John Gregory Danenberg, 69, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on September 24, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Grand Rapids, MI to James and Winifred (Otto) Danenberg. He was the husband of Basia (Barbara) (Maciulewska) Danenberg.

John was a gifted and gentle man who enjoyed entertaining everyone around him with jokes and stories. He was known for his quick wit, great sense of humor and an innate ability to recall songs. He loved spending time with his family, singing and playing his guitars, camping, sailing “on friend’s boats”, tinkering with his 1960 Porsche and was an avid Red Sox fan.

John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Basia Danenberg, his children Julia Sanchez and husband Ramon Sanchez, son James Danenberg, daughter Dr. Janeen Danenberg and his beloved grandchildren Aleksander and Zofia Sanchez. He is also survived by his mother Winifred, his brothers Nathan and wife Marcia, Donald, James, Benjamin and wife Nancy, and his late brother William, his wife Pat, as well as his sisters Mary and husband Rick Edwards, Jane and husband Jeff Sheridan, Laura and husband Tom Prince, Lisa and husband Andy Mitchell and many nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his father James Danenberg, and brother William Danenberg.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 2-4 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.