Elizabeth Mary Casella, age 62, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on October 11, 2021. Elizabeth was born in Queens New York to her parents James and Jane Burns.

Elizabeth grew up in Queens as part of large loving family of six sisters and one brother.

Elizabeth was a strong, ambitious, and vibrant woman who knew how to light up a room. She moved to Newport, RI with her former husband Steven Casella in 1980. Elizabeth worked several jobs, primarily in the food industry as she was also a full-time mother to her children. Elizabeth’s last and most beloved position was with the Preservation Society of Newport where she enjoyed socializing with the tourists and her co-workers.



Elizabeth put up a strong and relentless fight through her 3 ½ year battle with pancreatic cancer. Elizabeth’s positive attitude, her love of life, and love for her family helped pull her through her battle with cancer. Elizabeth passed peacefully in the company of her family.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Dawn Casella, son Andrew Casella, daughter-in- law Jane Casella, grandchildren Lily and Conner Casella, mother and father James and Jane Burns, sister Katie Brady and husband Mark, sister Marian Barbarino and husband Roy, sister Barbara Bell, sister Eileen O’Conner, sister Tracy Burns and husband Patrick, brother James Burns and wife Jui along with many loved nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Hope Health Hospice. We would like to extend our appreciation to all the nurses and CNAs that gave her exceptionally great care.



Visitation will be held at Conners Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, October 23rd from 11:00am to 2:00pm with a small service at 1:15pm.