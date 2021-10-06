Aletha Sarah Taber Crawley, 46, of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away on September 25, 2021, in the Roger Williams Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Walter G. Crawley.

Aletha was born in Fall River, MA, to John and Lorraine (D’Orlando) Taber.

Aletha was an avid reader. She loved comic books, and she even made her own character that she wrote so much about.

Aletha is survived by her father, John S. Taber and wife Bernadette of Marion, MA, her mother, Lorraine Taber of Beverly Hills, FL, and her brother-in-law, Cyril E. Crawley and wife Mary Leslie of Sedgwick, ME.

Aletha is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Crawley.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.