Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of “Normandie” located at 232 Ocean Avenue in Newport.

The property sold for $12,500,000. The seller was represented by Paul A. Leys, Broker and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, and the buyer was represented by Suzi Nance of Capital Realty.

Located on Newport’s famed Ocean Drive, this property sits on 4.4 secluded oceanfront acres and includes three separate private swimming coves. Built in 1914, the house was designed by the noted New York City architectural firm – Delano & Aldrich. Delano stated in a magazine article years ago, “This house on the Ocean Drive in Newport was designed to grow from the rocks on which it stands and by which it is surrounded.” The almost 8,200 sq ft house has seven bedrooms, and 7 full baths with tiled floors, a multitude of fireplaces, curved wooden-arched formal dining room ceiling, beechwood paneled interior walls, and more. The attached two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartments are located along the east wing.

To enter the grounds, one must drive through the very well-known and distinct circular covered white-brick opening. Paul Leys, the listing agent and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “In all my years of selling houses and estates with prices ‘north of 10 million dollars,’ I have never had a listing that generated the amount of interest and activity that ‘Normandie’ did. In the short time of only two months, I had at least 25 showings!”