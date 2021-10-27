As predicted, the October Nor’easter dealt quite a blow to most of Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts and the Islands. As of Noon Wednesday, National Grid was reporting nearly 500,000 customers in Massachusetts and over 80,000 customers in Rhode Island without power.

Over 2,400 field personal are responding to the outages as the storm begins to weaken and pull out to sea. Restoration efforts are expected to take several days.

“We’re seeing significant impact to our system as a result of downed trees, limbs, poles and wires, and we have also sustained damage to some transmission lines feeding substations, which results in wide-spread community outages,” said Michael McCallan, Vice President of New England Electric Operations.

“We remain focused on public safety today as our line and forestry workers work to assess and repair power systems in affected communities. We will be prioritizing those repairs that will return service to the largest number of customers first, and will of course continue to work until every customer has their electricity back,” added McCallan.

National Grid offers the following tips and reminders:

Customers Should Stay Connected:

• Report power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.

• Use your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through

National Grid’s mobile site accessible at www.ngrid.com/mobile.

• Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram; we post all the latest storm

and restoration updates.

• Track outages and estimated restoration times at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central

Stay connected during storms and outages, text to 64743 using any of the below

commands.

REG to sign up for text alerts

OUT to report an outage

SUM followed by your town, county, or state to get a summary of outages in your

area

HELP for the full list of commands

Customers are also encouraged to ensure National Grid has their current email address

and phone number on file. This helps us communicate important updates regarding storms

or outages. Customers can review their contact information at ngrid.com by clicking on

“sign in/register.”