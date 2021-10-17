Newporter Ann Marie Tuxbury not only broke the women’s course record in the Citizens Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 17th but is the first female in the event’s history to finish first overall. Tuxbury crossed the finish line first of more than 2,800 runners and walkers on Sunday. Her finish time of 21:02 bested the standing women’s record by 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

Credit: Pell Bridge Run

“I don’t recall, in the hundred or more road races I’ve put on, that a woman has ever broken the tape first,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing, who produces the Citizens Pell Bridge Run. “It’s extremely cool and very inspiring.”

Tuxbury was followed over the line by Solomon Gareda (Warwick, RI) in 21:49, followed by Chip Melleby (Plymouth, MA) in 22:21 and Sam Butler (Providence, RI) in 22:24. The women’s podium was topped by Tuxbury followed by Andee Swann (Morristown, TN) in 24:09 and Shara Delene Bousquet (Westerly, RI) in 24:56.

The event, which runs from Jamestown to Newport, is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge. The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is hosted by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing. 2021 marked the 10th running of the event.

The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is family-friendly and open to runners and walkers. This year, the youngest participants were six years old, and the eldest 90 years old. More than 2,800 participants crossed the bridge on Sunday morning under sunny skies and a following breeze

To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $650,000 to non-profits through this event. This year, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation chose 35 local non-profits that will receive donations from the event. 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to these 35 charities. Individuals and teams have raised additional funds online for both the official charities and other causes of their choosing.

An event of this scale would not be possible without the support of sponsors, first responders and volunteers. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority and Gray Matter Marketing would like to extend thanks to the Newport Police Department, Jamestown Police Department, and the Rhode Island State Police for providing key support during the race. Title sponsor Citizens continues to make the Pell Bridge Run a success year after year. Additional sponsors this year were Ray’s Towing, Ragged island Brewing Co., Fox Pest Control, Polar, WSP, Hotel Viking, Newport Shipyard, Run Newport, Griff Electric, and Discover Newport.

Further information on the event, including results for all finishers and a list of benefitting charities, is available at www.pellbridgerun.com . A date for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run will be announced soon.