The Newport Garden Club invites the public to hear a talk by Sefra Alexandra, known as The Seedhuntress, at Honyman Hall at Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Square in Newport, at 2 pm on November 10th. The lecture is free and members of the public are invited to bring seeds to participate in a seed swap after the presentation.

Sefra Alexandra, the Seed Huntress, is an endurance race ethnobotanist on a hunt to preserve the biodiversity of our wild and cultivated lands through seed conservation. She is a Genebank Impacts Fellow for the Crop Trust which oversees a global seed banking network. She has fortified community seed banks on island nations after national disasters and championed the revival of the almost lost Southport Globe Onion heirloom in her Connecticut hometown as featured in Forbes magazine. She believes seed sovereignty is one of our greatest tools of regenerative resilience.

Currently, she is leading the Ecotype Project for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Connecticut – fortifying a truly local native seed supply chain in the Northeast with organic farmers so we can put the right plants in the right place!

Reservations are not required for the November 10th lecture but seating is limited.