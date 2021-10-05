UNCASVILLE, CT (October 4, 2021) – Multiplatinum selling Pop super-group New Kids On The Block continues the party like nobody else with the announcement of the MixTape Tour 2022, which makes a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena for two shows at 7:30pm on July 1 & 2, 2022. The MixTape Tour 2022 features legendary guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

Tickets are $199, $99, $79 & $59 and go on sale Friday, October 8th at 11:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, October 9th, subject to availability. For more information on VIP package and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, please visit www.nkotb.com.

The MixTape Tour 2022 is already shaping up to be a can’t miss night out where fans can hear chart-topping hits and legendary catalogs spanning generations all night long. It follows the colossal commercial and critical success of NKOTB’s 2019 tour by the same name – their biggest since reuniting in 2008 – which grossed $53.2 million, sold more than 650,000 tickets and pioneered a super-sized show each night with multiple acts hitting the stage and reimagining what a special guest on tour could look like.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

NKOTB will hit the stage on the MixTape Tour 2022 to perform fan-favorite No. 1 hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step” while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa (“Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man”), Rick Astley (“Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Together Forever”) and En Vogue (“Don’t Let Go [Love],” “Free Your Mind,” “Give It Up, Turn It Loose,” “Hold On”) keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.

About New Kids On The Block:

New Kids on the Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide — including back-to-back international No. 1 songs, 1988’s “Hangin’ Tough” and 1990’s “Step By Step” — The group which started with humble Boston beginnings grew to shatter concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year in sold out stadiums throughout the world. Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold out arenas, have sold nearly 4 million tickets and have doubled their crowd sizes. The Boston natives have been bestowed with their very own, “New Kids on the Block Day,” an honor not many can claim, and have played Fenway twice before. The group solidified their place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since reuniting and will continue representing Boston on their journey long into the future.

About Salt-N-Pepa

“Push It” — Salt-N-Pepa’s signature party-pumping anthem about getting your grind on — started out meaning one thing and turned out to mean something else. Something bigger. Because in a 35-year-career that took them from Queens to rap royalty, the duo of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton have pushed it real good as a trailblazing duo that changed the game for women in hip-hop. In the golden age of the genre that they helped put on the music map, they became, quite simply, the First Ladies of Hip-Hop. Now the pioneering pair are living legends who get to see their legacy playing out while they’re very much still making moves.

“I love my Salt-N-Pepa,” says Pepa. “I work hard for it. To this day, I do. It’s a beautiful thing. And we’re still here with timeless music. I’m proud of that.” Reflecting on their legacy, Salt sums it up: “We have the anointing of being the first to do things for women in hip-hop. And I think that it’s important that we have represented women in an inspirational way — as bosses, as women who have persevered through adversity and misogyny in this business, as mothers, as real women who’ve gone through real-life situations and kept it pushing.”

About Rick Astley

Rick Astley is enjoying a major career resurgence, having already sold more than 40 million albums fueled by hits like the chart-topping “Never Gonna Give You Up”, “Whenever You Need Somebody”, “Together Forever”, “When I Fall in Love”, “She Wants To Dance With Me” and “Cry For Help”. In 2016, he returned with new music and released a wholly self-penned platinum album 50 that has to date sold more than 400,000 copies. In 2018, he followed it up with another top 10 album, Beautiful Life. In 2019, Rick released a career spanning top five album, The Best of Me, a best of compilation with eleven additional reimagined tracks and new single “Every One Of Us”. During the pandemic, Rick has amassed 2 Million YouTube followers with a series of lockdown covers from his studio and became a major force on TikTok with 1.7 Million followers. He was selected as one of Louder’s top 10 must follow artists on the platform. He has also used this time to publicly support the National Health Service and organize two free concerts for NHS staff at Wembley and Manchester Arena during his UK Arena tour this October.

About En Vogue

Celebrating 30 years in music and recognized as one of the top five highest selling American female music groups in history, En Vogue currently consists of Cindy Heron-Braggs, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett. En Vogue’s accolades included seven MTV Music Video Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, two American Music Awards, a Billboard and Lady of Soul Award and countless Grammy nominations. To date, En Vogue has garnered 221 million U.S. streams and 325 worldwide streams, with 60 million YouTube views. In 2004, their sixth album Soul Flower hit the Billboard Top 20 for indie albums. In 2019, they collaborated with Chance the Rapper alongside Kierra Sheard and Ari Lennox on “I Got You (Always and Forever)” for his album The Big Day. Actress and producer Taraji P. Henson tapped them to appear in an episode of the final season of the groundbreaking TV series Empire for her directorial debut. Dresses from their iconic “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” video housed in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) illustrate En Vogue’s profound impact, historically and culturally, in both music and fashion. Not to be slowed down, during the pandemic they appeared in Eddie Murphy’s record breaking Coming 2 America movie, launched their very own “Funky Divas” podcast, closed the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with their timeless anthem “Free Your Mind”, performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and received the 2020 Urban Music Icon Award from the Black Music Honors for their longevity and musical legacy.