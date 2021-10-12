One of the region’s top tribute bands is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a show at the Greenwich Odeum on Saturday, November 13th. The concert will reunite all past and current members of Forever Young, an award-winning Neil Young tribute.

The show will be capping off a busy week at the East Greenwich theater, where concerts from John Waite and the Wallflowers are planned earlier in the week. Check the calendar here for complete details.

Forever Young began as a simple one-night-only “in the round” type show where John Fuzek, Dan Lilley, Mark Cutler, Becky Chace, and Pete Vendettuoli presented solo, acoustic versions of Neil Young’s material. Each performer played a song and the others joined in on guitar or vocals.

Soon afterward there were requests to replicate the show again and again. They decided to add bass and drums and Phil Hicks and John Amitrano were added to the line-up. They began playing sold-out shows at venues such at Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, The Met and The Narrows Center for the Arts.

In 2010 drummer Phil Hicks passed away after a short battle with cancer. Leo Dumas joined as the new drummer. An eighth member, Amy Bedard, joined to add vocals and violin to the mix. Becky Chace left the band a couple of years later to attend school and focus on her own music.

Mark Cutler and Leo Dumas left in 2016 and John Amitrano left in 2018. Sean Finnerty took over on bass and vocals and the band streamlined to a six-member unit. These days, Forever Young plays shows in New England and beyond. At the tenth-anniversary show at the Park Theatre in 2016, they had an audience of almost 500 people celebrating the band. This 2021 show marks the first appearance of all members since 2016.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwY_AUQRAgc&t

Tickets are $25 and are available at greenwichodeum.com