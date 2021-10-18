A new project from Rhode Island College Artist-In-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman will be presented live and virtually next month. “Women Trailblazers in Music” will premiere in person at Sapinsley Hall on the RIC campus on November 4th and will be live-streamed on November 5th at 8PM.

“Women Trailblazers in Music” takes us on a journey with tunes and tales by — and about — pioneering women composers who were all but expunged from history.

Commissioned by FirstWorks and Artists & Activists Productions, and premiering at Rhode Island College, the film features stories rarely heard, and music not often played.

Actor Becky Bass appears as Florence Price, the first Black woman composer to have her music played by a major symphony orchestra. Other notable cast members include Jeanine Kane of the Gamm Theatre, Emmy award-winning actor Kate Burton, cellist Aristides Rivas, sopranos Michelle Esposito and Mia Douglas and Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Concertmaster Charles Dimmick.

Twenty-five celebrated performers appear in the film, a creation of Rhode Island College artist-in-residence Judith Lynn Stillman, who serves as pianist, filmmaker, writer, and artistic director. The film is is a part of FirstWorks’ “Raise Your Voice” programming, a thematic initiative that amplifies diverse voices and celebrates difference through the arts.

For more information and tickets, click here.