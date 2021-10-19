Just in time for Halloween, Salve Regina University’s department of art and art history today announced that it will open a public exhibition, “Creatures of Imagination: The Nature Cabinet,” on Thursday, Oct. 21 at The Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery.

More from the press release;

The artwork in this exhibition, which is open through Nov. 18, has been created by the Salve community and accompanied by select specimens from the Nature Cabinet, marking the public launch of the digital humanities project salve.edu/naturecabinet. An opening reception for the exhibit will be hosted at the gallery on Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m.





An enlivened cabinet of curiosities, the exhibition offers visitors a glimpse into the Department of Art and Art History’s Nature Cabinet, a public collection of taxidermy, skulls, fossils, coral, books, and natural forms permanently housed in the Antone Academic Center’s Room 101. For this exhibition, a diverse range of creative work and natural forms from the collection are showcased together for the first time.

Through these juxtapositions, Creatures of Imagination celebrates the continued use and promise of this invaluable and ever-evolving resource. This exhibition highlights the scope of the Nature Cabinet’s impact on learning and growth at Salve Regina. It features a full spectrum of media from drawing, painting and graphic design to photography, ceramics, and web design.



This show was curated by professors Susannah Strong, Anthony F. Mangieri and Ernest Jolicoeur of Salve Regina’s Department of Art and Art History. With the generous support of an Antone Academic Excellence Award for Special Projects in 2017, a team of faculty and student collaborators developed the Nature Cabinet. For additional information about this resource please visit salve.edu/naturecabinet.



The Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery is located in the Antone Academic Center on Salve’s campus at the corner of Lawrence and Leroy avenues. Its exhibits are open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is closed on weekends and Mondays.