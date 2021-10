The breeze was cool but the vibes were warm Thursday, September 30th at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA when Ziggy Marley and his band paid a visit to the storied outdoor amphitheatre.

Marley stopped by as part of a tribute tour to his late father, legendary Reggae star Bob Marley. He did an “all Bob” set full of well-known classics like “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Jammin,” “Exodus” and “Get Up, Stand Up.”

What’s Up Newp’s Rick Farrell got some great pics of Ziggy and band – check ’em out below.