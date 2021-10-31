Another in a fine series of concerts from Common Fence Music came to Newport Saturday, October 30th when S.G. Goodman and her band headlined a formidable show.

Goodman, who played the Newport Festivals “Folk On” this summer, brought penetrating lyrics, wide-ranging vocals, a tight backing band and a large does of Kentucky wit to the Casino Theatre in Newport. Goodman is quirky enough to put you at ease, yet serious enough to make sure you know these well-crafted songs with a message that matters.

Her band moves gracefully between hard-driving rockers like “Old Time Feeling” to more subdued ballads like “Red Bird Morning.” Each song is a story in itself. She’s part punk, part rocker, part crooner, total real deal. The music is somewhat familiar, yet original enough to stand out from the crowd.

Goodman released her first album Old Time Feeling in 2020 during the pandemic, and fans are still getting to know the artist and her music. It’s one of my favorite releases to come out of the pandemic – I bought “the vinyl” at the show – Goodman is a lot more than a “Spotify and chill” artist.

Speaking of rising stars, RI native Lauren King opened things up with a set of tunes that showcased her strengths as a songwriter and vocalist. King recently won the Best Americana Artist award at the Motif Magazine Music Awards – check out one of her shows around the region when you can.

And don’t miss S.G. Goodman when she returns to town – meanwhile, enjoy some pics from WhatsUp photographer Rick Farrell.