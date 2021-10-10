The outdoor concert season continues rocking and rolling into Fall at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion. Saturday night provided the stage for a memorable show from 90’s alt-rock heroes Counting Crows, along with openers Sean Barna and Matt Sucich.

Behind the always intense vocal of Adam Duritz, the band powered through a fine set before an enthused crowd. It’s a been a while for the band, so fans were treated to all the hits including “Round Here,” “Mr. Jones” and popular covers from the Grateful Dead (“Friend of the Devil”) and Joni Mitchell (“Big Yellow Taxi”).

Encores included the brooding “A Long December,” “Hanging Around,” and “Holiday in Spain.” Concert photographer Rick Farrell was there to cover the action and shares some pics in the gallery below.