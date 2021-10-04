The special House commission to study the Coastal Resources Management Council will meet Wednesday in Newport.

The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at Seaman’s Church Institute, 18 Market Square, Newport.

The commission’s agenda for the meeting includes a presentation by Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) Executive Director Jeffrey Willis and Deputy Director James Boyd on an overview of CRMC, staffing, major issues before CRMC, structure and jurisdiction of CRMC. The CRMC is the state’s lead agency reviewing proposals for 19 coastal communities and is charged with offshore wind projects, dredging, development, marinas, and aquaculture.

No public testimony will be taken at this meeting.

The meeting will be televised on Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox Channels 15, and 61, in high definition on Cox Channel 1061, on Full Channel on Channel 15 and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers. The meeting will also be available on demand by the following day at http://rilegislature.gov/CapTV/Pages/default.aspx.

Led by Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown), the 15-member special commission is to comprehensively study and provide recommendations for the reorganization of the CRMC and issue its findings and recommendations by April 1, 2022.

The special commission includes Chairwoman Ruggiero, Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Arthur Handy (D-Dist. 18, Cranston), Rep. Michael W. Chippendale (R-Dist. 40, Foster, Glocester, Coventry), Save The Bay Director of Advocacy Topher Hamblett, Jamestown Town Administrator Jamie Hainsworth; Exeter Town Planner William DePasquale Jr.; Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson Jr., Rhode Island Builders Association CEO John Marcantonio, Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association President Richard Hittinger, Rhode Island Shellfisherman’s Association President Michael McGiveney, University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography Dean Paula Bontempi, Audubon Society of Rhode Island Executive Director Lawrence Taft, New Shoreham Town Councilor Sven Risom and Westerly Town Planner Nancy Letendre.