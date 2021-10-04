Butts Hill Fort is coming into view.

After two days of mechanical clearing in August, 34 volunteers, aged 10 to 87, brought yard tools, chain saws, brush hogs, and enthusiasm to the historic Fort on Sunday, September 12. In four hours of work, they made good progress, particularly around the entrance and inside the Fort.

To restore the Revolutionary War Fort to the public as a historic, educational, and recreational location by 2026, this initial clearing is required in order to assess the condition of the earthworks and to determine how best to restore and maintain them.

The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee expresses thanks to all those who participated, “Special thanks go to our friends at the Fort at the south end of the Island. The crew from Fort Adams Trust arrived with people and equipment that made a major impact on the results”.

Another volunteer cleanup will be scheduled. To volunteer, please sign up with Seth Chiaro at: seth.chiaro@gmail.com.