UNCASVILLE, CT (October 18, 2021) – Bowzer and his Doo – Wop family return to Mohegan Sun to perform some of the best hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s. The latest installment of Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo – Wop Party Volume XX – The 20th Anniversary is slated for Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, January 16th at 3:00pm.

Tickets are $35.00 and $25.00 and go on sale Monday, October 25th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Tuesday, October 26th, subject to availability.

An incredible lineup of talent is set to take the stage for Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party Volume XX that celebrates classic and legendary Rock & Roll, starring:

Kenny Vance & The Planotones (“Looking For An Echo”)

Gary “U.S” Bonds (“Quarter To Three”)

Jay Siegel’s Tokens (“The Lion Sleeps Tonight”)

Peggy March (“I Will Follow Him”)

The Dubs (“Could This Be Magic”)

Lala Brooks, Original Lead Singer of The Crystals (“Da Doo Ron Ron”)

Joey Dee (“The Peppermint Twist”)

Johnny Contardo, Formerly of SHA NA NA (“Those Magic Changes”)

Bowzer & The Stingrays

Rocky & The Rollers

With Special Guest: NYC 9/11 Firefighter Frank Pizarro

Plus: The Greatest Moments of OUR 20 YEARS!!!

Hosted By: Bowzer



The show is hosted by none other than Bowzer who will be appearing with Bowzer & The Stingrays.