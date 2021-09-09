Like your rock and roll indie-style?

Well, then don’t miss alt-rock icons Yo La Tengo at the Columbus Theatre Saturday, September 18th. The band was indie/alternative back when the “underground” label was still commonly used.

Founded in Hoboken, NJ in 1984, Yo La Tengo has been pushing the boundaries of modern music ever since. Although they’ve never seen huge popular success, the band is a favorite among music critics, once dubbed “the quintessential critics’ band.” They continue to challenge listeners with original songs and covers, including on their latest release Sleepless Night.

The Columbus show comes on the heels of the first anniversary of the Sleepless Night EP, a six-song album with one new tune, “Bleeding,” along with covers from by The Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane, and The Flying Machine.

The tracks on Sleepless Night were initially released as one side of an LP included within a limited-edition catalog for the LACMA exhibition, Yoshitomo Nara, the first international retrospective for the Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara (b. 1959). A longtime YLT fan, Nara worked in collaboration with the group — Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan, and James McNew — to choose the EP’s songs.

The band spent 2020 planning and executing a stripped-down version of their legendary Hannukah show. Last year’s virtual Hannukah show was streamed live from The Greene Space at WNYC and featured a surprise opening set by Amy Rigby and stand-up routine from none other than David Sedaris.

For tickets and more on the show, click here.

