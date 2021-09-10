Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, September 10

Graves of Fallen French Revolutionary Soldiers to be honored with an unveiling ceremony at Trinity Church on September 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Neal McCarthy from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, On Broadway

Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Voodoo Alley from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing Scheduled

Saturday, September 11

Newport Polo’s Pro-Am returns on Saturday

Spindle City Fest returning to Fall River September 11th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Pat Cottrell from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, On Broadway

Landing – Mike Milazzo at 12 pm, Chelley Knight at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Lost Hermits from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing Scheduled

Sunday, September 12

Sail For Hope to take place on September 12, will benefit three local nonprofits

On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI

FirstWorks Live free Summer Concert Series returns Sunday with Trumpet Powerhouse Carlos de Leon

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, On Broadway

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing Scheduled

