Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, September 10
Graves of Fallen French Revolutionary Soldiers to be honored with an unveiling ceremony at Trinity Church on September 10
Things To Do
- 9 am – Trees and Birds in our Neighborhood
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 7:30 pm – Newport Music Festival presents Thalea String Quartet at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Neal McCarthy from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, On Broadway
- Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Voodoo Alley from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing Scheduled
Saturday, September 11
Newport Polo’s Pro-Am returns on Saturday
Spindle City Fest returning to Fall River September 11th
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 3 pm – Arts Education Open House at Jamestown Arts Center
- 10:45 am – Sail For Pride at Sail Newport
- 11 am – The French in 1780 Newport (featuring a replica of George Washington’s tent) at Great Friends Meeting House
- 11 am & 11:30 am – The Frenchin in 18th Century Newport Walking Tour
- 11:30 am – AMPSURF 9/11 Memorial Paddle Out at Second Beach
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 4 pm – Newport Pro-Am – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Pat Cottrell from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, On Broadway
- Landing – Mike Milazzo at 12 pm, Chelley Knight at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Lost Hermits from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing Scheduled
Sunday, September 12
Sail For Hope to take place on September 12, will benefit three local nonprofits
On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI
FirstWorks Live free Summer Concert Series returns Sunday with Trumpet Powerhouse Carlos de Leon
Things To Do
- 7 am – Newport Triathlon & Aquabike at Second Beach
- 8 am to 10 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am to 4 pm – The French in 1780 Newport (featuring a replica of George Washington’s tent) at Great Friends Meeting House
- 11 am & 11:30 am – Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
- 2:30 pm – Newport Music Festival presents The Westerlies at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with the Burn Card Band, Departing from Jamestown
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, On Broadway
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing Scheduled
