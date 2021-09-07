Providence, RI—Members of the community are invited to attend FirstWorks Live Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series in the gorgeous outdoor setting of “The People’s Park.” Presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department, the six-concert series continues this Sunday, September 12, 2021 with Rhode Island-based trumpet powerhouse Carlos de Leon and his multinational music group performing Latin Jazz, Salsa, Son, Merengue, and Cumbias from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Latin Jazz trumpeter is one of the most sought-after jazz performers in New England. A native son of the Dominican Republic, de Leon has graced stages worldwide with acclaimed jazz maestros like Tito Puentes and Francisco “Machito” Grillo. This FirstWorks Live performance is featured as a PVDFest “summer happening,” as Providence’s signature arts festival resumes for 2021 to include citywide arts events spanning June-September.

The FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park concert series offers a global journey from Polynesian dance and drums to Andean folk music, international hip-hop to Caribbean Carnival, red-hot Latin jazz to red roots Americana. For more information and the full series line-up visit http://first-works.org.

Due to an increase in the regional spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended for all attendees*

FirstWorks and Roger Williams Park are committed to following the State of Rhode Island’s guidance on COVID-19 precautions. Patrons are encouraged to view the latest state guidelines at reopeningri.com as guidance develops.

*To best protect others, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends that you continue to wear a mask outdoors in crowded settings and indoors near unvaccinated people you don’t live with. RIDOH also recommends that you continue to stay at least three feet apart from unvaccinated people you don’t live with.

Note: This concert was re-scheduled from July 12.

