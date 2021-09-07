Ryan Belmore

Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Ryan has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Ryan serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Ryan is also a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.