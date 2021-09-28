Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: September 28
Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
About Tim Jones / Sour Grapes
