The forecast calls for beautiful weather and live local music this weekend. Here are some favorites happening from Westerly to Woonsocket. Get out and enjoy the music if you can!

Friday: Head down to Knickerbocker in Westerly for the Knickerbocker All-Stars featuring Sugar Ray Norcia and special guest Darcel Wilson. Details here.

Friday: Head back to the early days of the folk revival when The Kingston Trio plays the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. A Band Called Honalee opens. Details here.

Saturday: The Riverbend East Songwriters Festival is on at Slater Mill with Mark Cutler, Rachel Sumner, Michael Graham, Kala Farnham and more. Music starts at 1PM. Details here.

Saturday: Singer-songwriter Beth Barron will be strumming the tunes at Strings in Johnston beginning around 3PM. Details here.

Sunday: The Mavericks bring their blend of country Latin-rock to Indian Ranch beginning at 1PM. Details here.

Sunday: The Paula Claire Band brings their classic R&B/Rock sound to The Rathskeller in Charlestown beginning at 4PM. Details here.

Wednesday: The Black Crowes will certainly rock out at the Xfinity Center. Music begins at 7PM. Details here.

The Latest From What's Up Newp