Rhode Island pop-punk 5-piece Another One Down! has dropped a new single and video titled “Headspace” and has announced plans to release the debut full-length ‘A Bitter Descent’ on November 5th.

Of the new single, the band says, “Headspace” is about trying to cope with a mentally overwhelming situation that consumes every fiber of your being. Specifically, it is a reflection of a breakup and an attempt to erase the memories and words said from the forefront of your mind. Going back and forth between somber laid-back verses and colossal choruses, the song is as emotional as it is catchy.”

Another One Down! have proven themselves to be a driving force within the New England music scene since their inception in 2014. Selling out their EP release shows, playing alongside various notable touring acts, and even opening the 2018 Vans Warped Tour are just a few of the milestones the band has achieved over the course of their career. Another One Down! has been dubbed “the lovechild of The Story So Far and All Time Low” combining modern hard-hitting instrumentals with melodies to fuel your 2000s nostalgia.

With their debut full-length record A Bitter Descent, the band lyrically tackles the struggles that come with depression, heartbreak, and self-reflection. The record is a reinvention of their sound, with a more musically diverse tracklist that still stays true to their roots. Emotionally raw and musically polished, it is their most mature and innovative release to date. With this release, the band proves itself to be one of the most exciting new acts in the Pop-Punk scene.

Another One Down!

Vocals – Marcus Simonini

Lead Guitar – Brandon Teh

Rhythm Guitar – Alex Thetonia

Bass – Dylan Walsh

Drums – Ryan Beck

Pre-Order Links:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/anotheronedown/a-bitter-descent

https://anotheronedownband.bigcartel.com

