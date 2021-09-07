The Rhode Island Historical Society is excited to announce its participation in the National Youth Summit on Gender Equity, an online outreach program organized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in partnership with Smithsonian Affiliations, from September 21 through October 12 for middle and high school students.

The Rhode Island Historical Society’s regional program will include a local panel of experts from Girls Rock! Rhode Island, Youth Pride, Inc., and Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England and will enable young people from across Rhode Island to participate in the conversation via a live virtual program on Tuesday, September 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Regional participants will also have access to an online challenge linking to additional Rhode Island Historical Society and Smithsonian Youth Summit programs, materials, and historical resources. Participants who cannot attend the live regional program are still invited to participate in the online challenge.

The Summit will explore gender equity and gender bias through the lenses of sports, politics, fashion, music, and identity and examine ways this is complicated by race, ethnicity, and class. Guided by history, the Summit will provide a platform for teens nationwide to grapple with the enduring question ‘what will the future of gender equity look like?’

Teachers and students who wish to participate register for this regional program by using this form here. More information will be sent to registrants. This program is for middle and high school.

