Shirley Anne (Hanson) Andrews, 85, passed away on September 9, 2021.

She was the wife of the late Harold P. Andrews.

Shirley was born and raised in Newport, RI and a proud graduate of Rogers High School, class of 1955. She was described by classmates as being, “A quiet and sweet person – active in the chorus – a hard worker”. Shirley’s proudest moment was her wedding day to Harold Peter Andrews, known to so many who loved him as “Red.” Red and Shirley had a good life together, they owned a home in Portsmouth, RI which they were very proud of and would enjoy evening cocktails on their back deck watching the neighborhood children play. In their younger years they were very social and loved to attend dances and listen to live music. Going out to dinner was always a big treat for them, especially to Johnny’s Atlantic Beach Club. Shirley and Red also enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod and boating, they were inseparable.

Shirley retired in 1998 after 42 Years of service with NUWC, Central Torpedo Office. She was very proud of her career and held a special place for her coworkers in her heart.

At the time of her passing Shirley was a resident of The Village House, Newport RI. Here she was blessed to have received incredible, loving care. She was, as her classmates said, “a quiet and sweet person”, however she had a sassy, sarcastically funny side to her that if you were lucky enough to see, could brighten any day. I know her friends at the Village House would agree.

Shirley is preceded in death by her sister, Carol Hanson Flood and brother-in-law, Richard Flood of Portsmouth, RI and her parents Mr. and Mrs. Robert J Hanson of Newport, RI.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Sharon June Hanson of Newport, RI.

Burial Services will be private.

