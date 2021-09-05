via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Robert C. Marvelle, Sr., 67, of Newport, R.I. passed away on September 1, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children.

Rob, a native 5th Warder, was born in December 1953 to Daniel and Janet Marvelle. In his younger years, he was active at Emmanuel Church, singing in the choir and serving as custodian. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1972 as part of the ROTC program. He served as a Military Police Officer in the Army National Guard from 1972 to 1978. During this time, Rob worked at the Junior Officers’ Club on the Newport Naval Base. It was here that he met his wife, Lois. They were married in 1974, and soon after he accepted the position as Head Caretaker of the Marble House. He held this position for 45 years and poured everything he had into caring for the house. He took pride in his work and loved every moment of his time there. He loved hunting, fishing, and cooking. Rob had the gift of hospitality, and in his work and in his personal life, he used that gift to its fullest. Rob was loving, patient, kind, and faithful.

He believed and trusted in Jesus Christ as his personal savior, and he loved to share his faith with as many people as possible. As a member of Bethany Gospel Chapel in Swansea, MA, he served as a leader in Sunday School, Boys Brigade, and Youth Group. Rob loved the Lord, his God, with all of his heart, all of his soul, and all of his mind.

Rob is survived by his wife, Lois (Bigelow) Marvelle, his children, Rob and Jodi Marvelle and Amanda and Cory Gassaway, his grandchildren, Brenton, Camrynn, Samuel, Micah, and Jude, his brother, Daniel Marvelle, his sister, Jane Green, and several nieces and nephews. Rob also leaves behind many friends that he loved dearly.

Visitation will be held at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport, RI on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00pm. A memorial service will be held at Bethany Gospel Chapel, 62 Lindsey Lane, Swansea, MA on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 1:00pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Gospel Chapel, 62 Lindsey Lane, Swansea, MA 02777.

The Latest From What's Up Newp