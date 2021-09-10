Mary A. (Moreau) Cardoza, age 75, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 6, 2021 at Newport Hospital. A lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island, Mary was born in Newport to the late Henry Otto Moreau and Ada (Barton) Moreau. She grew up in Newport and enjoyed a fun and mischievous childhood. As she got older, she found her calling in Nursing and graduated second in her class in 1973 from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. She was a dedicated nurse, working her entire life in both the hospital and nursing home settings. She also opened her own home health care agency providing private care services for local families. Mary was a patient and compassionate caregiver.

Outside of work, she filled her life with prayer and Bible study. She was an avid reader and loved sharing books from her extensive home library with her friends and family. For over thirty years she was a faithful member of the Evangelical Friends Church in Middletown and was a leader in their prayer ministry. More recently she participated in services at the Kings Grant Fellowship in Portsmouth and was helping to lead their prayer ministry. Her faith and family were the center of her life.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Ross of Newport and Tracy Kim of Fairfax, Virginia, her granddaughter Jesse Ross of Newport, and three great granddaughters, Charlotte, Eloise, and Clara. She was one of six children, and is survived by three, Ellen (Moreau) Miller of Bristol, TN, Marsha (Moreau) Audette of Middletown and John Moreau of Newport. She was preceded in death by Shirley (Moreau) Saulnier and Henry Moreau.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral Service Services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home.

