Marie Josephine (Donatelli) Catuogno passed away on September 11, 2021. She was born in Providence, RI on December 2, 1929. She is predeceased by her parents, Tommaso and Berenice Donatelli. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Anthony Catuogno, and her five daughters, Lisa Marie and her husband, Carl Clark; Paula and her husband, Thomas Morra; Susan and her husband, John DeSantis; Judy and her partner, David Greelish; and Joy, and her partner, Christopher Fiumara. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Daniel McKinley, his wife Lex, and their children Ewan and Julian; Maria McKinley; Michael DeSantis, his wife Caitlin, and their children, James, Charlie, and Peter; Robin DeSantis; and Scott DeSantis and his fiancée, Lizzy Briskin.

As a first generation American of Italian immigrants, she embraced education and was a lifelong learner and teacher. She graduated from Classical High School in Providence, RI and went on to earn her Bachelor’s in Education from the University of Rhode Island, where she also met her husband 72 years ago. In addition to raising her daughters, she had been a first grade teacher who taught her love of reading to future generations. She was an avid reader who always had her library card ready to find new adventures. She had an inquisitive mind. She loved to learn and for over twenty years was a member of the Circle of Scholars at Salve Regina University.

Her greatest joy was her family, whom she loved with all her heart. As an only child, she cherished each addition to her growing family. She displayed great strength and tenacity throughout her life, a “true wonderment” as her husband often described her.

A celebration of Marie’s life will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at 23 Catherine Street, Newport, RI.

