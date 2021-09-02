Kathleen M. Belmore, 56, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, after battling cancer so fiercely it trembled to take her. Born July 1, 1965, in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late Donald and Emily (Martin) Belmore.

Kathleen, better known as Kathy, will be remembered by family and friends as an ultimate cat mom, a rock ‘n’ roll enthusiast that could be found in the crowd of any given Aerosmith concert, a foodie who knew all the greatest spots to grab some grub, an adored friend, but above all, the best and most proud Auntie this world will ever know. Most knew Kathy through her many years of service dedicated to People’s Credit Union and Christmas Tree Shops of Middletown.

Kathleen is preceded in death by devoted parents Donald and Emily (Martin) Belmore of Portsmouth.

She is survived by her fur babies: Kohl and Kai Belmore; Brother John Belmore; nephew Christopher Belmore; niece Brianna Belmore; great nephew Porter Belmore; and great nieces Layla Durbin, Melody Belmore, and Autumn Belmore.

A special thank you to Warren Center and Beacon Hospice for their excellence in providing compassion and care and to People’s Credit Union for being an extended family who showed an unwavering amount of love and support.

The family will be holding a private service, and requests any donations be made in memory of Kathy to Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln., Middletown, RI 02842, or by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate

