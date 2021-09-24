John Patrick Canavan, 65, of Middletown and Newport’s Fifth Ward, passed on to that elusive “best” fishing spot in the sky, unexpectedly on Saturday, September 20, 2021.

An avid sports fisherman, John could often be found around the Ocean Drive in search of “just one more striper.” Born in Newport during a brutal St. Patrick’s Day snowstorm, his mother was fond of recounting how she had to be carried out of the house while in labor, on a door that had to be removed from the home, arriving to the hospital just in time to give birth to John.

John was a member of the Rogers High School Class of 1974 and was awarded an Associates Degree in Creative Writing from Roger Williams Junior College in 1976. John loved writing and comedy, and was very talented in both categories. He was well known for his quick wit and his one line zingers. After college, he traveled to California to try his hand in television production and worked on several shows including the pilot for the original Pee Wee’s Playhouse. He continued to write throughout his life and submitted articles to numerous magazines including Yankee and Field and Stream.

John also worked at St Clare Home for many years where he entertained staff and residents with his jokes and stories. He was a gifted and gentle man who enjoyed making his many friends smile and laugh with his “Tall Tales” and unique view of life. He was a blessing to all that knew him.

John is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Sabo of Bradenton FL, niece Elizabeth and nephew Christopher (Christie) and great nephews and niece Christopher, Will and Ella, as well as his former wife and friend, Patricia Smith Brett of Portsmouth.

He was predeceased by his parents John E. and Ann (Noonan) Canavan, and brother-in-law, Dennis Sabo.

Services for Mr. Canavan will be private. A memorial gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Potter League For Animals, https://www.potterleague.org/donate in John’s memory would be appreciated. In a final tribute to John, please make an effort to make someone smile or laugh today.