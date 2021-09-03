Herbert Edwin Davis, 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, suddenly passed away on August 30, 2021, at Rhode Island Hospital.

Herbert was born in Newport, RI, to the late Ernest A. and Anna (Sullivan) Davis.

He grew up in Newport, R.I., attended Newport Public Schools, and graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from University of Rhode Island.

Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Eppley Laboratories, overseeing the development and manufacturing of infrared detecting instruments. He had a fascination for genealogy and was a lover of jazz music.

Along with Herb’s second wife Pat, he was active in the Mayflower Society. Herb was a proud member of the Society of Colonial Wars in the state of Rhode Island.

Herbert is survived by his daughters, Chris A. Serpa and husband Bill of Jupiter, FL, Debra A. Davis of Newport, his stepson, Stephen Chapman of Middletown, his brothers, Donald F. Davis and wife Marlene of Middletown and Richard C. Davis and wife Kathleen of Middletown. He additionally leaves 5 grandchildren, Sophia Serpa, Alicia Serpa, Piper Chapman, Casey Chapman, and Eric Clemmons, and several nephews. Herb is also survived by his late wife Eleanor’s children, David Bannon of North Kingstown RI, Michael Bannon MD of Dallas Texas, and Lori Bucci-Gondor of South Carolina.

Besides his parents, Herb is predeceased by his wives, Patricia (King) Davis and Eleanor C. (Becker) Davis, and his half-brothers, Ernest Augustus Davis, Jr., Harold Edwin Davis, and Warren Augustus Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will continue at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, Turner and Wyatt Road, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Herbert’s name to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215, in memo note for research being done by Dr. Medha Munshi MD.

